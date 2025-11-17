Orange alert for 7 TN districts as low pressure system strengthens in Bay of Bengal

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A low-pressure area that formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lankan coast has intensified. It is expected to move towards Tamil Nadu, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, to issue an Orange Alert for seven districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.

According to the IMD, the system, which developed on Sunday morning, continues to persist in the same region. Weather models indicate that it is likely to move west-northwestwards over the next 24 hours, bringing significant rainfall activity to several parts of Tamil Nadu.

In the 24 hours ending Monday morning, the highest rainfall was recorded in Thirparappu in Kanyakumari district at 6 cm. This was followed by 4 cm in Sembanarkoil (Mayiladuthurai district) and 3 cm in Parangipettai (Cuddalore district).

With the system gradually strengthening, the IMD has forecast moderate thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall for many coastal and interior districts today.

On Tuesday, the southern and northern districts are likely to receive similar weather, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Seven districts -- Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and the Karaikal region -- have been placed under Orange Alert for the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.

Residents in these districts are advised to stay cautious, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow advisories issued by local authorities.

Meanwhile, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and the Union Territory of Puducherry are expected to experience heavy rainfall today. For Tuesday, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the southern districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni.

Chennai and its suburbs are likely to see overcast skies throughout the day. Some areas may receive heavy to very heavy spells of rain.

The city corporation has put its field teams on alert to tackle potential waterlogging, while residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during peak showers.

With the northeast monsoon active and atmospheric conditions favouring heavy precipitation, the IMD continues to monitor the system closely. Authorities have urged the public to stay updated through official weather bulletins and take necessary precautions.