OPS weighs possible alliance with DMK if AIADMK reunification fails

Former AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) is said to be actively considering the possibility of joining the DMK-led alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election if his efforts to reunify with the AIADMK do not succeed before the December 15 deadline he has set.

According to sources, several of his close associates have been urging him to move toward the DMK combine should reconciliation with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) remain unattainable.

At a recent meeting in Chennai, many members of the 'AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee' - a group backing OPS - conveyed in writing their preference for aligning with the ruling DMK.

They argued that OPS, a three-time chief minister, should not consider joining actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which they described as "politically and electorally untested".

"There is nothing wrong in joining DMK, as it follows the principles and ideology of Periyar and Anna, our political ideologues. We are not averse to having an alliance with them if such a situation arises. OPS will not indulge in any activity that harms the Dravidian ideology," a close associate of Panneerselvam told media persons.

While AIADMK icons M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa had often criticised the DMK as an "evil force", OPS supporters insist that such views cannot be extended to the present M.K. Stalin-led DMK.

Sources also said that OPS' long-time advisor Panruti S Ramachandran and other senior strategists have been encouraging him to align with what they call the "winning combine" ahead of 2026.

The push toward the DMK is also seen as a political counter to EPS, who continues to maintain a strict stand against re-admitting expelled members, including OPS. Supporters have cited precedents of senior AIADMK leaders who crossed over to the DMK front, including R M Veerappan and S Thirunavukkarasar.

Currently, seven former AIADMK leaders serve as ministers in the Stalin cabinet, among them E V Velu, K K S S R Ramachandran, S Regupathy, and S Muthusamy.

OPS' visit to Chief Minister Stalin's residence in July 2025, when the latter was recovering from a brief illness, is being interpreted by his supporters as an important signal, especially as it happened on the day OPS severed ties with the BJP.

DMK sources maintain that anyone aligned with Dravidian principles is welcome in their fold.

"We don't reject anyone, especially when they are ideologically strong and add value to the alliance," a senior DMK leader said, adding that OPS' entry could cause a significant split in the opposition vote.

Recently, Panneerselvam himself remarked that the DMK-led alliance stands to gain in 2026 due to the split in the AIADMK and the weakening of the PMK, further fuelling speculation about his next political move.