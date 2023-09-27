Opinion: TN BJP’s miscalculations and Annamalai’s tantrums led to AIADMK’s exit

With the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) officially announcing a split from its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, one thing has emerged with clarity for both parties – the momentum that they were each awaiting to leverage in the state’s politics, without further expectations from each other. In more ways than one, the two parties were drained of exploring any future assessment of their alliance. Any mutual trust was already long gone, with each party wanting to stand on the other’s head. A stark reality of the now-broken alliance was that for the BJP, AIADMK was only a means to an end, an object of the national party’s time-tested carrot-and-stick strategy of managing alliance partners with fear and coercion.

There are two significant ways in which the BJP failed to keep a check on AIADMK.

Firstly, it failed to read the footsteps of AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in climbing to power, and his ability to preserve his authority both within the party as well as in negotiations with the BJP. EPS tactically pushed his agenda and resolved major complications such as the restoration of the two leaves election symbol two leaves to his camp over the VK Sasikala-TTV Dhinakaran faction, and his appeals to the Election Commission while doing so by conceding space within the party and sharing power with former CM O Panneerselvam. On the other hand, OPS could neither convince a large number of AIADMK leaders — especially senior leaders such as Ponnaiyan and several others who never saw eye-to-eye with the BJP — nor establish communication with party cadres.

A simple fact is that OPS has never been a leader of the masses, nor has he been very good at organisational strategy. He has only ever been a mask in front of someone else’s authority, making him an easy pick for the BJP to serve their cause. But this arrangement had to end, when it dawned upon the BJP’s puppeteers in Tamil Nadu that OPS could no longer deliver.

The second failure of the BJP is that it fell flat on its face trying to convince EPS to restore ties with former CM J Jayalalithaa’s aide and expelled AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, and her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran, for BJP’s own ends. EPS was beyond BJP’s calculations of uniting the two AIADMK factions and building a seemingly stronger AIADMK with multiple strings under BJP’s control. EPS was adamant in resisting any attempts at reconciliation with Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran.