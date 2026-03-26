'Only 13 pc of promises delivered': PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss says DMK thrives on falsehoods

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, accusing it of misleading the public over the implementation of its 2021 Assembly election promises.

In a strongly worded statement, Ramadoss alleged that the DMK, which he claimed “thrives on falsehoods”, is once again attempting to deceive voters by asserting that it has fulfilled the majority of its electoral commitments. He said such claims were “far removed from reality” and would not withstand public scrutiny.

Aiming at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues, the PMK leader said they have repeatedly cited varying figures -- 98 per cent, 99 per cent, 90 per cent, and 85 per cent -- regarding the fulfilment of poll promises. He described these claims as inconsistent and misleading, alleging that they form part of a deliberate attempt to build a false narrative ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

To counter what he termed as “propaganda”, Ramadoss said he had prepared a detailed report titled “Where is the Dawn?”, which was released in Chennai on August 26, 2025.

According to him, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the DMK’s 2021 manifesto, categorising promises as fulfilled, partially fulfilled, and unfulfilled.

He claimed that of the 505 promises made by the DMK during the last Assembly elections, only 66 had been fully implemented -- amounting to just 13 per cent.

The report, he added, identifies as many as 373 promises which remain unfulfilled, raising serious concerns about the government’s performance.

Ramadoss further alleged that even the DMK leadership had earlier moderated its claims, with the Chief Minister at one point stating that around 75 per cent to 80 per cent of promises had been met. However, he accused the party of now reverting to claims of near-total fulfilment, which he described as a “political drama” unlikely to convince the electorate.

In a scathing remark, the PMK leader said that if any party was known for making the “most deceptive claims” regarding election promises, it was the DMK.

With hundreds of commitments still pending, he argued, the ruling party has no moral ground to issue a fresh manifesto. Instead, he said, it should present a list of unfulfilled promises as its agenda.