One-month-old baby’s body exhumed on suspicion of infanticide in TN’s Krishnagiri

Police in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu have exhumed the body of a one-month-old girl child after a doctor became suspicious about the baby’s death and raised an alarm. Speaking to TNM, an official at Gurubarapalli police station said the child was exactly one month and three days old when she died on the morning of November 20.

“ The parents claimed that the child asphyxiated while feeding and passed away. A doctor at the Kaveripattinam Community Health Centre where the baby was born, was suspicious of the claim made by parents and tipped us off. Moreover, this is the couple’s second girl child, which made her death seem even more suspicious to the doctor,” the official said.

