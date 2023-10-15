Ola, Uber drivers in Chennai to strike work for two days from Oct 16

Ola and Uber car drivers in Chennai have announced a two-day strike, starting from Monday, October 16. The rental car drivers who are being supported by Porter.in said they would be joining the strike and that 80 percent of drivers working with cab ride aggregation platforms will not function on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, October 18, the drivers have called to organise a protest at Egmore’s Rajarathinam stadium.

The striking drivers have demanded that bike taxi services such as Rapido services be banned in the city. They have also asked the state’s highway department to take cognisance of the toll booths which are functioning illegally (despite their agreement pacts having ended) in the city. They have also demanded that the government intervene and increase the rates for cab and auto rides in the city after alleging that the aggregating platforms are taking away huge sums as their commission.

The illegally functioning toll booths and the bike taxi services are negatively impacting their revenue according to cab drivers.