O Panneerselvam meets CM Stalin, says DMK will to return to power

Former CM O Panneerselvam on Thursday, February 20, met Chief Minister MK Stalin reportedly to congratulate him over the “successful and good governance”over the last five years. He further said that the DMK party has a good chance of returning to power in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK OPS-faction MLA P Ayyappan showered praises on the DMK government in the Assembly, stating that the DMK under MK Stalin should once again form the government in the state.

“By winning again in the coming elections, MK Stalin should form the government. With the blessings of MGR and Amma (J Jayalalithaa), I wish that he repeatedly forms the government. I congratulate them on behalf of my leader O Panneerselvam,” Ayyappan said, amid loud applause from the ruling party members.

In his speech, the Usilampatti MLA praised the free breakfast scheme introduced by the DMK in government primary schools. The scheme introduced in 2022, has now been extended to 2,430 urban government-aided schools covering nearly 21 lakh students.

Criticising the Opposition AIADMK, which had termed the government’s decision to deposit Rs 5,000 each into the accounts of beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme as a poll gimmick ahead of elections, Ayyappan questioned why they had not lauded the free breakfast scheme. Likening Stalin to AIADMK ideologue and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR), he said Tamil society would forever remember the breakfast scheme.

Earlier this month, the government credited Rs 5,000 into the accounts of 1.31 crore women beneficiaries. The amount covers February, March, and April — including Rs 3,000 in regular assistance and Rs 2,000 as an additional summer component.

“Just as we continue to speak about Puratchi Thalaivar MGR’s midday meal scheme, now and in the future, similarly, as long as Tamil society exists, we will continue to appreciate Chief Minister Stalin for the breakfast scheme,” he said.

He also commended the government for filling vacant teacher posts.

Panneerselvam and Ayyappan’s praise for the DMK and Stalin comes in the wake of the AIADMK snubbing the former CM who had openly expressed his willingness to join the NDA-alliance led by Edappadi Palaniswami, the general secretary of the AIADMK.

Responding to his colleague's remarks praising the DMK government, Panneerselvam said he was only reflecting the public sentiment. “Whatever the people of Tamil Nadu feel about the government, he has reflected it. The common perception under the present circumstances is that the good work of the DMK government has reached the people and they have a very good chance of coming back to power,” he said.

In January, Panneerselvam said that despite being rivals, TTV Dinakaran and Edappadi Palaniswami had joined hands to work together. Similarly, he suggested that if he were welcomed into the alliance, they could secure a massive victory. However, Palaniswami publicly ruled out the proposal.

Former Chief Minister Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK in 2022 following a bitter power struggle after the death of party patriarch J Jayalalithaa. The party’s General Council also expelled 18 of his loyalists, including his two sons, amid allegations that he was attempting to seize control of the party and undermine Palaniswami’s leadership.