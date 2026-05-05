NTK draws a blank in TN polls, Seeman finishes fourth in Karaikudi

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) failed to win a single seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with party chief Seeman himself finishing fourth in the Karaikudi constituency.

According to the Election Commission data, Dr TK Prabhu of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won the seat with 1,01,358 votes, securing a margin of 46,074. He was followed by Congress candidate Mangudi S (55,284 votes) and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam’s Dherpoki V Pandi (33,352 votes). Seeman secured 30,793 votes.

Speaking to the media after his defeat, Seeman struck a defiant note, praising his cadre’s efforts while acknowledging that the party had fallen short of expectations. “This is not our failure, it is the people’s failure,” he said, adding that the effort of NTK’s cadres had been extraordinary. “I had expected that I would win, and I thought at least five or six of us would make it to the Assembly. I believed everyone had a chance of victory, but that did not happen. That’s alright, it changes nothing,” he said.

Seeman said that while the party might not have entered the House today, they would do so tomorrow. “The hard work has been immense. The bond among my cadres and their families has been strong. We do not want victory through compromise or by chasing positions. We want a pure victory. We stand trusting the people, and we will continue to fight with determination until the people place their trust in us. We will win, and we will keep fighting until we do.”

NTK, a Tamil nationalist party founded by Seeman, has consistently contested elections independently, positioning itself against both national parties and Dravidian majors such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The party had claimed a vote share of over 8% in previous elections and has emphasised what it calls a politics of “fundamental transformation” without alliances.

In the 2026 polls, NTK fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies, with 50% representation for women, and also included a trans woman candidate. However, none of its candidates were able to secure a win.

The result comes even as newcomer TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, made significant gains in its debut election, winning 107 seats in the Assembly. The party has now emerged as a major player that could potentially reshape Tamil Nadu’s traditionally bipolar political landscape, a space NTK has long sought to occupy but has been unable to break into electorally.