NTK chief Seeman summoned by TN police in actor harassment case

The Chennai Police has summoned Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman to appear before them on Saturday, September 9, after actor Vijayalakshmi lodged a fresh complaint against him. According to reports, the actor had filed a complaint on August 29 alleging that Seeman cheated her under the pretext of marriage. She further alleged that he forced her to have abortions seven times. Vijayalakshmi had earlier filed a complaint in 2011, following which Seeman was booked for rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. However, criminal proceedings were not initiated against him after Vijayalakshmi requested not to do so.

After filing the complaint, Vijayalakshmi addressed the media, during which she broke down saying that she has been fighting against Seeman for the last couple of years. She also stated that she contemplated ending her life several times. She had attempted suicide in July 2020 because of harassment on social media.