NTK announces candidate list for 234 constituencies, Seeman to contest from Karaikudi

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Saturday, February 21, announced its list of candidates for all 234 constituencies in the state, with party chief Seeman declaring that he will contest from Karaikudi in Sivaganga district.

The announcement was made at the Maatrathai Virumbum Makkalin Manadu (People for Change Conference) held in Alampattiputhur village in Tiruchy.

At the conference, Seeman alleged that national parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress, as well as state parties including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, were anti-people.

The party had earlier, in December 2025, released a first list of 100 candidates.

“For the fifth time, the NTK is contesting alone without being influenced by seats and notes. The NTK is the only party in the Indian subcontinent doing this. We are alone in this because coalition politics has become merely a game of seats and notes (money),” he said.

The list of 234 candidates reflects equal gender representation, with 117 men and 117 women. The party also stated that all candidates fielded hold at least one academic degree.

Among those announced is Vidyarani Veerappan, daughter of forest brigand Veerappan, who will contest from Mettur in Salem district. Other notable candidates include film director M Kalanjiyam, who will contest from Thousand Lights in Chennai, and party spokesperson Idumbavanam Karthi, who is set to contest from Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district.

The party espouses Tamil nationalism and regards Velupillai Prabhakaran, leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, as its ideological head. The return of Katchatheevu Island, ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974, and the release of Tamil fishers detained abroad for crossing maritime boundaries were among the issues discussed.