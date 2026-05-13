‘Nothing more shameful’: DMDK gen sec Premallatha Vijayakant accuses TVK of horse trading

Refusing to extend support to Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant strongly condemned alleged horse trading and the appointment of an astrologer to a high-ranking government post. Vijay proved his majority on the House floor with the support of 144 MLAs on Wednesday, May 13.

Reminding Vijay that he had promised transparent governance, Premallatha said, “Our words and actions must be the same … It is with great sadness that I say that opposition leaders have accused you of engaging in horse trading to prove your majority in these historic halls. There is nothing more shameful.”

Kamaraj S, the lone MLA from TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), became the centre of controversy earlier. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) said that Kamaraj had extended support to them. Dhinakaran, in turn, alleged that Kamaraj’s signature in the letter of support was forged. However, Kamaraj voted in favour of the TVK during the floor test. He has also been expelled from the party.

Further, the rift in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) only appears to be widening. A faction of MLAs led by SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam pledged their support to the TVK in defiance of party secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s orders.

Premallatha also slammed the appointment of Vijay’s personal astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as the CM's Officer on Special Duty (Political). The move drew sharp criticism and has since been revoked.

“I strongly condemn this move on behalf of Tamil Nadu. He may be an advisor to you in a personal capacity, but you have given him a high-ranking government post. What example does this set for the youth who believed in you? What history are you teaching them?” she asked.

Criticism also came from Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M] state secretary P Shanmugam on May 12, hours after Radhan’s appointment order was issued.