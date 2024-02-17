No surge in kidnapping of children in north Chennai: TN Fact Check Unit

After videos and misleading information of a group of people kidnapping children in north Chennai surfaced on social media platforms including Whatsapp, the Tamil Nadu Fact Check Unit called the information false and baseless. It has warned that those who spread such fake news will face legal actions.

In a press release on Saturday, February 17, Tamil Nadu Fact Check Unit said it noticed the rumours on social media platforms regarding attempts to kidnap children by a group of persons in the city, especially in north Chennai. According to the press release, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) confirmed that the rumours are baseless and spread with the intention of creating fear and panic among citizens and to disturb the social fabric.