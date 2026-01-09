No relief for Jana Nayagan: Madras HC says grant certificate, CBFC set to appeal order

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is set to appeal the Madras High Court’s order to grant Jana Nayagan a UA certification. On January 9, the court observed that grievances against the film were an “afterthought” while clearing the way for its release. However, as per reports, the CBFC made a mention before High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Sreevastava for an urgent hearing to appeal the order.

During the hearing, Judge PT Asha observed that the CBFC chairperson had acted in excess of his jurisdiction. The judge further said that the court was therefore empowered to provide relief.

The court was hearing a petition filed by KVN Productions LLP, the film’s production company, which alleged that the certification process was reopened without valid reasons.

The court had earlier directed the CBFC to submit a copy of an anonymous complaint that alleged Jana Nayagan hurt religious sentiments. The film had been sent to the revising committee based on the complaint under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph Certification Rules.

Appearing for the Union government and the CBFC, Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan submitted that producers cannot insist on expeditious issuance of censor certificates merely because a release date had been announced.

He also told the court that since no final decision had been taken, the CBFC chairperson was empowered to refer the film to a revising committee, particularly after receiving a complaint alleging that certain scenes hurt religious sentiments and objected to the portrayal of the armed forces.

The judge said that the complaint alleging hurt religious sentiments was “an afterthought” and entertaining such complaints would set a dangerous precedent.

Senior advocate Satish Parasaran, appearing for the producers, submitted that the application for certification was made on December 18, 2025, and that the examining committee had recommended a UA 16+ certificate on December 22, subject to specific excisions and modifications.

The classification, he said, was based on the film’s brief portrayal of religious sentiments and frequent and sustained fight sequences involving shooting, blasts, stabbing and gory visuals, which were deemed unsuitable for children below 16 years.

Parasaran informed the court that all suggested modifications were complied with and a revised version was submitted on December 24. The regional office of the CBFC subsequently verified the changes and, on December 29, informed the producers that the film would be granted a UA certificate.

However, on January 5, the producers were informed that the movie had been referred to the revising committee based on an undisclosed complaint.

Challenging the move, the producers argued that reopening the certification process on the basis of a vague and anonymous complaint was arbitrary and contrary to law. They also highlighted the financial implications of the delay, stating that nearly Rs 500 crore had been invested in the film and that it was slated for release in around 5,000 screens worldwide. The producers further submitted that certification of the Tamil version was essential before proceeding with certification in other languages.