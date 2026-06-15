No organisational comeback for AIADMK rebels as Palaniswami stands firm

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Even as the AIADMK continues to grapple with the fallout of its disappointing Assembly election performance and a series of defections across various levels of the party, General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) appears determined to retain a firm grip on the organisation and prevent the emergence of rival power centres.

Senior party functionaries indicated that Palaniswami is unlikely to restore organisational posts to rebel MLAs and leaders who were stripped of their responsibilities after backing the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government during the confidence motion in the Assembly.

The issue has emerged as a fresh source of tension within the party as it attempts to regroup following its electoral setback.

The AIADMK secured only 47 seats in the Assembly election, losing not only its bid to return to power but also its long-held position as the principal opposition party.

The rise of the Vijay-led TVK, which emerged as the dominant force in the Assembly, has altered the political landscape and triggered uncertainty within the AIADMK ranks.

Party insiders say the electoral defeat and the party’s relegation to the third position in the Assembly have prompted several leaders and cadres to reassess their political futures. Despite these challenges, Palaniswami has projected confidence and sought to reinforce his authority within the organisation.

In recent weeks, the AIADMK chief has taken steps to reconcile with several leaders associated with the dissident camp. However, sources said he has drawn a clear line when it comes to restoring organisational posts that were withdrawn as disciplinary action.

The leadership believes that reinstating such leaders could weaken internal discipline and create competing centres of influence within the party.

According to party sources, Palaniswami is also conscious of the message such a move could send to grassroots workers. Reinstating office-bearers who openly challenged the party leadership could be viewed as rewarding indiscipline and may undermine the authority of the general secretary.

Among the prominent leaders affected by the decision are former Minister S.P. Velumani, who was removed as headquarters secretary, and C.Ve. Shanmugam, who lost his positions as organising secretary and Villupuram district secretary.

While most dissident leaders have been accommodated in the reconciliation process, Shanmugam remains largely isolated from the leadership’s outreach efforts.

For now, party insiders say there is little indication that the removed leaders will regain their former organisational roles, underscoring Palaniswami’s determination to maintain control as the AIADMK navigates a crucial phase of rebuilding and political realignment.