No lessons learnt from 2015 Chennai floods: Environmentalist Nityanand Jayaraman interview

Chennai’s residents are once again at the receiving end of the aftermath of a cyclone– homes flooded, roads submerged and their lives and livelihoods at peril. And even as they look towards the government for answers, Nityanand Jayaraman, an environmental activist says that if the current scheme of things continues, Chennai should brace itself to be hit by floods regularly in the future too.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin told TNM that the authorities were better prepared this time to deal with the heavy rains predicted because of Cyclone Michaung. Nityanand says that while the civic authorities sprung into action more readily this time, responding to SoS calls better, no lessons have been learnt in terms of rectifying the actual mistakes. “I think no lessons have been learned. On the contrary, I believe that people have gone ahead with business as usual, or probably even more aggressively,” he says, talking about encroachment of marshlands and unplanned urbanisation.

The district administration has mostly placed the blame on the sea pushing back the water through the canals and thus causing the floods. Nityanand says that in a coastal city like Chennai, high tides are expected and the excuse given by the authorities does not hold good. Nor is the reason that the rains were unprecedented. “That is the nature of the monsoon, you've decided to locate your city over here,” he says.