‘No historical evidence to prove existence of Lord Ram’: TN minister sparks row

Tamil Nadu State Transport Minister SS Sivasankar’s remarks that there is no evidence to prove the existence of Hindu deity Lord Ram has triggered a row. He made the remark while speaking at an event in Ariyalur on the birth anniversary of emperor Rajendra Chola. Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai criticised the comment by pointing out that DMK Law Minister S Regupathy had earlier declared that Ram was “the ultimate champion of social justice, the pioneer of secularism, and the one who proclaimed equality for all."

Speaking at the event, Sivasankar said, “We must celebrate the birthday anniversary of our great ruler Rajendra Chola, who made our land proud. We should celebrate his birthday, or else we might be forced to celebrate something that has no connection to us.”

He further continued, “To show that Rajendra Chola lives on, there are ponds constructed by him, temples built by him, and his name is mentioned in scripts, sculptures, and other artefacts. We have history and evidence for it, but there is no evidence or historical record of Lord Ram's existence. They call him [Ram] an avatar. An avatar can't be born. It is being done to manipulate us, hide our history, and present another history as superior.”

The Minister then went on to say that DMK supremo M Karunanidhi had unveiled statues and memorials for Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar, and the CM MK Stalin is celebrating the birthday of Rajendra Chola.