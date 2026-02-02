No force can break DMK-led alliance, says CM Stalin at CPI centenary

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday, February 1, said that the brotherhood between the Communist movement and Dravidian ideology cannot be broken by any force.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Stalin said that Dravidianism and Communism share common values, as both oppose casteism, communalism, majoritarianism, and authoritarianism. He added that the two ideologies have fostered a strong friendship that goes beyond electoral politics.

“Both Dravidian ideology and Communist ideology stand against casteism, classism, authoritarianism, and all forms of oppression. This comradeship will defeat fascism, communalism, authoritarianism, and dictatorship. Those who tried to divide and destroy us have now collapsed. We are here to protect India and self-respecting Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.

He added, “Despite minor differences, both Dravidianism and Communism stand for ‘everything for everyone’. I want to emphasise that the ideologies of black, red, and blue must stand together. All members of the alliance have assembled here to honour the centenary of the Communist Party.”

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian recalled how former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi defended Communism during the fall of the Soviet Union, describing it as a temporary setback, even as then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa termed it the collapse of Communism.

Several leaders attended the event, including Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K Veeramani, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Selvaperunthagai, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president Jawahirullah, CPI general secretary D Raja, and Tamizhar Vazhvurimai Katchi founder T Velmurugan.