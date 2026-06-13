‘No discord in INDIA bloc’: Rahul Gandhi says DMK is committed to the Opposition

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Leader of the Opposition and Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi said he can vouch for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) commitment to the Opposition parties, asserting that the party would stand with other Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc constituents in defending the idea of India.

The remarks were made during the INDIA bloc meeting held on June 8, and were released by the Congress on Friday, June 12, along with the audio and transcript of Rahul‘s speech.

Addressing concerns about divisions within the Opposition, Rahul said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to create an impression that INDIA bloc parties were not coordinated.

Rejecting that narrative, he expressed confidence that alliance partners would remain united on larger constitutional and democratic issues.

“I can vouch right now for the DMK. When it comes to defending the idea of India, every single person will be in this room,” he said, referring to the alliance partners present at the meeting.

At the same time, Rahul acknowledged that differences existed among Opposition parties and leaders. He said political disagreements within the alliance should not be mistaken for a lack of commitment to the larger fight against the BJP.

During his address, Rahul urged Opposition leaders to remain united and flexible, arguing that they were facing what he described as a “full-scale assault” on democratic institutions.

He said the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had tightened their grip over institutions of the Indian state, making the political contest unequal.

“The next election has already been won,” Rahul said, adding that the Opposition’s concerns should be the alleged capture of state institutions and the absence of a level playing field.

He also reiterated his view that the Congress should function as a “resistance movement” when democratic institutions come under pressure.

Responding to criticism directed at the Congress by some alliance partners during the meeting, Rahul said his party was willing to accept criticism and remained focused on preserving Opposition unity.

He added that the Congress had no interest in fighting its allies and saw its role as bringing together parties opposed to the BJP.