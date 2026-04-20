‘No direct role in elections’: DMK condemns ECI’s appointment of new IG (Intelligence)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar objecting to the sudden transfer of former Chennai Inspector General of Police (IG) for Intelligence KA Senthilvelan. He has been replaced by Avinash Kumar. The DMK has called the transfer and new appointment illegal.

The DMK has also said that there are “no apparent reasons” for the transfer. And added that no complaints with tangible proof have been raised against Senthil by any of the major political parties.

“The post of IG (Intelligence) has nothing to do with the conduct of elections. The power of the Election Commission of India (ECI) under Article 324 of the Constitution of India is only for the superintendence, direction and control of preparation of electoral rolls and conduct of elections. It is not a carte blanche to the Commission to exercise all the powers of the Government, just because Tamil Nadu is heading to elections,” the letter said.

The DMK also highlighted that both the Constitution and the Representation of Peoples Act only empower the ECI with election-related functions. The letter said that the Intelligence Wing is only tasked with providing inputs and alerts to the Home Secretary and the DGP to maintain law and order.

The party added that the Intelligence Wing is in the middle of several sensitive operations and is following credible threats, adding that a change in leadership at this juncture would “compromise the safety and security of Tamil Nadu”.

“There is an apprehension of bias in the appointment,” the DMK further said in its letter, adding that Avinash Kumar’s wife is a Union government senior panel counsel.