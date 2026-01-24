‘No CM faced this kind of Governor pressure’: TN CM Stalin

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, January 24, said he had faced greater challenges from the Governor than those encountered by former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran, while strongly defending his government’s record and accusing the Governor of acting against an elected government.

Replying to the debate on the resolution thanking the Governor for his address in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Stalin said it was “painful” that the Governor, instead of working for the welfare of the people, was continuously functioning against the DMK government, which had been elected by crores of people. He described the Governor’s decision to leave the House without reading the prepared address as an act that “ridiculed the constitutional post” and posed a challenge to democracy.

“Though there were differences of opinion during the tenure of earlier Chief Ministers, Governors did not function in a manner that caused damage to the government. In that sense, I am facing many challenges,” the Chief Minister said, adding that he was no stranger to adversity and had emerged stronger after overcoming it. “Those who provoke me may take pleasure in it, but their actions will not affect me,” he said.

Defending Assembly traditions, the Chief Minister said the Tamil Thai Vazhthu was rendered at the beginning of the session and the National Anthem at the end, and rejected allegations that patriotism was lacking. “We have the highest respect for the nation and the National Anthem. We are second to none when it comes to patriotism. No one needs to lecture us,” he said.

Stalin said that after assuming office in 2021, he had initially been anxious about fulfilling promises amid what he described as the damage caused by the previous AIADMK regime and the lack of cooperation from the Union government.

However, after five years, he said he was “very, very happy” as the people were happy. “Because of the achievements of the Dravidian Model government, Tamil Nadu stands tall today,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu had outpaced other States in growth and development.

Listing key achievements, the Chief Minister said his first signature as Chief Minister was for free bus travel for women, which had helped beneficiaries save up to Rs 60,000 since 2021. He highlighted flagship schemes such as the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, under which Rs 1,000 per month is provided to 1.31 crore women, the breakfast scheme for 20.59 lakh schoolchildren, skill training under the Naan Mudhalvan initiative, and monthly assistance to students under the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes.

He said Tamil Nadu recorded 11.19% economic growth, the highest in the country, with the State’s gross domestic product rising to Rs 17.23 lakh crore and per capita income touching Rs 3.58 lakh. He noted that Tamil Nadu ranked first in startup performance and export readiness, second in sustainable development goals, and had reduced poverty to 1.43%. Law and order indicators, including murders and sexual crimes, had declined significantly compared to the previous regime, he added.

Announcing fresh initiatives, the Chief Minister said 1 lakh additional Kalaignar Kanavu Illam houses would be built at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore, rural roads would be expanded further, and monthly pensions would be extended to 1.8 lakh more beneficiaries. He also announced enhanced pension and retirement benefits for noon-meal workers, anganwadi staff, village panchayat secretaries, forest field workers and sanitation workers, along with preferential weightage for part-time teachers in permanent recruitment.

Concluding his speech, Stalin said he had lived every day of the past five years for the people and expressed confidence that voters had already decided to continue the Dravidian Model government for another term. “We will return. We will win again,” he said.