Nine migrant workers killed as arch collapses in Chennai's thermal power station

A routine installation job turned deadly on Tuesday, September 30, when a massive steel arch collapsed at the Ennore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) thermal power project, killing nine contractual workers from Assam and injuring one more.

The tragedy occurred at the Stage 4 section of the plant, where 10 workers were fitting a steel arch cover over a coal handling unit.

The structure, designed to shield coal stockpiles, suddenly gave way, sending all 10 men plummeting.

"Despite safety features like belts, they suddenly fell. Nine were brought dead to Stanley Medical College Hospital. One worker survived with abrasions and lacerations; his condition is not critical," said J. Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary and state health spokesperson.

The bodies of the deceased were brought to Stanley Hospital and were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Hospital authorities identified the victims as Munnakemprai, Vidayum Pravotsha, Sumon Karikap, Deepak Raijiung, Sarbojit Thausen, Pranto Sorong, Paban Sorong, Phaibit Phonglo, and Bimaraj Thausen.

All were contractual workers hired through a subcontractor of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Radhakrishnan, who visited the hospital, said that the state government is coordinating with BHEL safety officers.

"While safety measures were reportedly in place, the sudden collapse gave them little chance to survive. From the government side, whatever help is needed will be extended," he said, adding that the state is working to notify the families and arrange transporting the bodies back to Assam.

The Ennore SEZ thermal power project is a 2×660 MW capacity plant under phased construction.

Stages 1, 2, and 3 are operational, while Stage 4 -- where the mishap occurred -- is 70 per cent complete and still under heavy work.

Officials estimate nearly 3,200 workers, mostly guest labourers from various states, are on site daily.

Police and safety inspectors are investigating the cause of the collapse and whether the structure met mandated standards.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up at Stanley Hospital as families and representatives from labour unions prepare to arrive.

The accident has raised urgent questions about the safety oversight at large-scale industrial projects where migrant workers form the backbone of the workforce.