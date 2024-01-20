NIA files chargesheet against Karukka Vinoth for hurling petrol bombs at Raj Bhavan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, January 20 has filed a chargesheet against Karukka Vinoth for hurling petrol bombs in front of Raj Bhavan in Chennai. The 39-year-old history sheeter was arrested by the state police on October 25 last year and was identified as Vinoth alias Karukka Vinoth. He hurled two petrol bombs in front of Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s residence, irked by the fact that Governor RN Ravi did not assent to his premature release from jail. The Governor’s alleged refusal to release Muslim prisoners is also said to have motivated the attack. The case was re-registered by the NIA on November 10, 2023.

The NIA noted that this was the fourth instance of the accused throwing petrol bombs. According to reports , Vinoth had allegedly thrown petrol bombs at a government-run TASMAC liquor store in 2015, in front of the Teynampet police station in 2017, and in front of BJP head office in 2022.

“In the instant case, the accused, intending to overawe the constitutional authority of the state Governor, had stolen petrol from a bike in SM Nagar, collected empty liquor bottles to fill them with petrol, walked up from Teynampet to Raj Bhawan, and hurled two petrol bombs at the Raj Bhavan gate at around 2.40 pm. The on-duty police personnel had immediately rushed towards the accused person to restrain him, but the latter had threatened them and thus deterred them from discharge of duty,” the NIA said in a press release.

The chargesheet was filed before NIA Special Court at Poonamallee under sections 124 (assaulting President, Governor, etc. with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power), 379 (punishment for theft), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506( 2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 (punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life or property), 4 (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) and 5 (punishment for making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances) of Explosive Substances Act 1908, along with Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damages and Loss) Act 1992.