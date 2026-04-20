‘New parties survive by attacking DMK’: CM Stalin responds to Vijay’s criticism

Countering actor-politician Vijay’s remarks on the campaign trail, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “It is the habit of all newly formed parties to criticise the DMK … But DMK doesn’t care about that.”

Stalin was speaking in an interview to Sun News when he was asked why he responds strongly to criticism from AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) but not to any of the criticisms put forward by Vijay and his TVK party.

The CM replied, “I don’t respond strongly to EPS either. He is the leader of the Opposition. In that regard, I respond to the questions he raises. You asked about Vijay. Whenever a new party is started or someone enters politics, it is their habit to criticise DMK.”

Stalin added, “But DMK doesn’t care about that. Tamils across the globe speak of benefits they’ve received and praise the DMK. Newly formed parties have a wrong notion that they can survive only by criticising DMK.”

On the campaign trail, Vijay has repeatedly critiqued the DMK, accusing them of corruption and failing to ensure safety for women. Vijay has also repeatedly claimed that the DMK and BJP are covertly working together. He has also said that the only competition in the Assembly elections is between the TVK and the DMK.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 23. Counting will take place on May 4.