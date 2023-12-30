Neelam Cultural Centre’s Margazhiyil Makkalisai in Chennai is a music fest for Dalit joy

A few streets away from Chennai’s sprawling Marina Beach, an anti-caste music-festival is in full swing. Speaking of swing, this event — Marghazhyil Makkalisai — is inspired by Black cultural resistance. Currently in its fourth year, Makkalisai is by now well-known to many Chennaiites. It is organised by Neelam Cultural, the anti-caste platform founded by film director Pa Ranjith. Each year, the event takes place in the Tamil month of Marghazhi (December 17 to January 14). This is also the month that Brahmanical kutcheries — Carnatic music concerts, often criticised for being exclusionary in terms of caste, take place in the city. Pegged as an antithesis to that is the Makkalisai (People’s Festival) event.

Margazhyil Makkalisai was set to take place from December 28 to December 30 in Chennai, but Day 1 of the event had to be cancelled owing to the passing of veteran-actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief Viyajakant. The event is being held at the Santhome Higher Secondary School in Mylapore.

Apart from performances by stars like Arivu and The Ambassa on December 30, the festival boasts a line up of hip hop artists like Tharalocal Pasanga, Sollisai Sistahs, Black Boys, and others over two days. Apart from hip hop, the festival features gaana, parai drums, oppari performances — music genres of Dalit, Bahujan, and working class people that have long been discriminated against on the basis of caste.