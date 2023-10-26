Nayanthara’s Annapoorani teaser offends a section of social media users

A section of social media users have taken offence to the teaser of actor Nayanthara’s latest movie Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, for ‘negatively’ portraying Iyengar Brahmins. The teaser shows Poorani (played by Nayanthara), a young woman from what seems to be a conservative Brahmin family, secretly reading recipes for dishes like chicken kebab and a garlic based curry. The teaser was released on Tuesday, October 24.

Offended by the depiction of a Brahmin woman defying their ‘culture and tradition’ and reading a recipe about how to cook meat, some internet users were quick to criticise the teaser.

“From the teaser of latest Nayanthara film Annapoorani: An orthodox Iyeng@r family girl is secretly reading recipes for Chicken Kebab and Sudu Curry (Garlic). This is Kollywood's obsession with TBs [Tamil Brahmins] by constantly ridiculing their beliefs and lifestyle. So much for diversity,” said one account on X (formerly Twitter), by sharing screenshots of the teaser.