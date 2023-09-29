National Health Mission wants CCTVs in TN govt hospitals, docs flag privacy concerns

The National Health Mission (NHM) Tamil Nadu on Friday, September 29, ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in all urban and rural Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at a cost of Rs 10.17 crore. The move, initiated with the stated intent of strengthening security for government doctors and health workers, and monitoring the attendance of medical officers, is being opposed by medical staff who have flagged concerns of privacy, for themselves and their patients.

While the NHM is a Union government programme, each state has its own unit, and NHM Tamil Nadu is headed by Mission Director Shilpa Prabhakar Satish. The order requires two CCTV cameras to be fixed in each PHC – one in the waiting hall and another directly pointing to the Medical Officer’s chair. A total of 4,572 CCTV cameras are to be installed in the 2,286 PHCs in Tamil Nadu. The respective Deputy Director of Health Services, Block Medical Officers and other health officials have been asked to ensure that the installation process takes place seamlessly even if it is to be done during late night hours. Available internet connections are to be used for Network Video Recording, the order said.

Opposing the order, Dr Swaminathan, president of the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA), told TNM, “If there is a need to strengthen security, they can install CCTVs outside and maybe even in the OP (outpatient) wards or corridors. What is the need to have a CCTV directly pointing at the medical officer’s chair at all times? They have also said that this will help in understanding if the doctors are regularly on duty. But to ensure regular attendance, there is already a biometric system in place.”