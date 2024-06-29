National Drag Racing: 12-time champion, Hemanth Muddappa, begins 2024 season on a winning note

The fastest rider in India, Hemanth Muddappa, began his 2024 campaign on a winning note with a double at the opening round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship which began at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Irungattukottai, near here, on Saturday.

Muddappa, who has won national titles in drag racing a record 12 times, continued his successful association with team Mantra Racing, and the combination dished out another stellar performance in the first round, missing a triple by a whisker.

He started with a hard-fought victory in the 4-stroke 551 to 850cc Super Sport class clocking a blistering 8.630 seconds to edge out Hyderabad’s Mohammed Riyaz, who timed 8.675 seconds. Altaf Khan, also from Hyderabad, came third.

The Bengaluru-based rider then took the start for the 851 to 1050cc Super Sport final run but lost to Mumbai’s Anvay Patil by eight-hundredths of a second. Mantra Racing’s Muddappa clocked 8.294 seconds to Patil’s 8.286. Muddappa’s teammate Sugan Prasad SP came third in 8.448sec.

Later, he was in his element again in the 4-stroke 1051 to 1650cc Super Sport class, where he logged a silver quick 08.063sec to take his second victory of the day. He beat Bengaluru’s Mujahid Pasha (8.103) to second, and another Bengalurean Aymaan Baig came third in 8.117.

Astride the Suzuki Hayabusa, the reigning champion in the Unrestricted class clocked 8.251 seconds for a tie with city-mate Mujahid Pasha, who also clocked the same time but had a lesser reaction time, which was used to break the deadlock. Alimon Saidalvi came third.

“I am glad to begin the season on a positive note. After all the hard work during the off-season with testing and trials, it feels good to be on the track. I thank my hard-working team at Mantra Racing and my friends, fans and family, who always stood by me. It is a joyful journey and despite the disappointment, I am glad to begin with a double,” said Muddappa, who is nicknamed ‘LightningR1’ for his brute speed.

Provisional Results: Round 1: (all 4-stroke)

Unrestricted (Super Sport): 1. Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru, Team Fast Track Racing) (08.251); 2. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.251); 2. Alimon Saidalvi (Bengaluru) (08.279).

1051 to 1650cc (Super Sport): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.063); 2. Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru) (08.103); 3. Aymaan Baig (Bengaluru) (08.117).

851 to 1050cc (Super Sport): 1. Anvay Patil (Mumbai) (08.286); 2. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) (08.294);

551 to 850cc (Super Sport): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing) 08.630); 2. Mohammed Riyaz (Hyderabad, Team Fast Track Racing) (08.675); 3. Altaf Khan (Hyderabad, Team Fast Track Racing) (09.112).