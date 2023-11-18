National Dairy Development Board to set up hi-tech dairy plant in TN

A hi-tech dairy plant with the production capacity of two-lakh litres per day will be soon set up in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. The state government has handed over the project to National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which is a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying department.

The project will allow Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited to NDDB engage to produce two lakh litres per day at the plant on a turnkey basis.The state animal husbandry department has announced that the plant would be established at the cost of Rs 89 crores and Government Order related to the announcement was released on November 16, Thursday. It was issued by Mangat Ram Dharma, additional chief Secretary to the state government for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries, and Fishermen Welfare Department.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, the project has been given to NDDB after considering its public sector status and its uniqueness in dairy infrastructure project execution for dairy co-operatives. “The main objective of the scheme is to ensure livelihood and economic upliftment of milk producers in Namakkal district. This project is very much essential to meet the future demand of the consumers and the milk processing industry,” Tamil Nadu government has said.