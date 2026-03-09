Nanguneri killings: PwD Commission seeks report from Tamil Nadu govt in 15 days

Tamil Nadu’s Commission for Persons with Disabilities has taken suo moto cognisance of the brutal Nanguneri attack in which three individuals, including a disabled Dalit man, were killed on March 2. The Commission has now directed the state government to file a status report on the case within 15 days.

The attack took place in Perumpathu village near Nanguneri, where a group of seven men armed with sickles allegedly carried out an indiscriminate assault. Among those killed were John Mark, a disabled Dalit man, and a brick kiln worker from Odisha.

Condemning the attack, the Commission said, “Such an act of extreme violence against a person with disability is a grave violation of the fundamental right to life and safety guaranteed under the Constitution of India and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.”

The Commission also pointed out that under section 7 of the RPwD Act (protection from abuse, violence and exploitation), the state government is mandated to take measures to protect disabled persons from all forms of abuse, violence and exploitation.

“Furthermore, section 8 mandates that persons with disabilities shall enjoy protection and safety in situations of risk and humanitarian emergencies,” the Commission added. Section 8 pertains to protection and safety.

The Commission has asked the state government to submit a detailed report on the progress of the investigation, including the number of accused arrested so far and the legal provisions invoked in the case. It has also sought clarification on whether provisions relating to crimes against persons with disabilities have been applied.

The report must further include the status of judicial proceedings against the accused and details of any compensation or rehabilitation provided to the victim’s family under state or Union government norms.