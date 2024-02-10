MyV3 Ads founder Sakthi Anandan detained in Coimbatore

In January, a complaint was lodged against Sakthi Anandan alleging that his company sells Ayurvedic products to people without any proper medical prescription. The complainant also alleged that MY V3 Ads was misleading people by telling them they could earn money by watching videos in the app, after they purchase a membership. However, Sakthi refuted the allegations. He claimed that people were spreading false allegations to bring disrepute to his company. It is to be noted that on January 30, thousands of people gathered in Coimbatore and urged the police department to withdraw the complaint registered against the company.

On February 10, he along with investors visited the Coimbatore Police Commissioner's Office to file a petition. Since they could not meet the commissioner, Sakthi and group staged a sit-in protest, insisting on meeting the Commissioner.

Though police personnel urged them to disperse, the group refused to leave the office. Later, police detained all of them. Before Sakthi got detained, he told the media that the allegations were baseless and that they would soon approach district collectorates with complaints.