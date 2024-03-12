My Dear Kuttichathan child artiste and Telugu film director Surya Kiran passes away

Noted Telugu filmmaker Surya Kiran, once a child artist, died in Chennai on Monday, March 11 due to jaundice. The 48-year-old director was undergoing treatment at Chennai's GEM hospital. His last movie Arasi, in which Varalakshmi Sarathkukar plays a major role, will be released in theatres soon.

Surya Kiran made his directorial debut with the film Sathyam, which was released in 2003. It was a major hit. The film featured Sumanth Akkineni and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles.

The other movies he had directed were Dhana 51, Brahmastram, Raju Bhai, and Chapter 6.