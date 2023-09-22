'My daughter was loving, brave': Vijay Antony to start charity initiative in her name

Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony who recently lost his 16-year-old daughter, announced that he will do charity in the name of his deceased daughter. In a statement issued on Thursday, September 21, the actor-music composer said, “My daughter was very loving and brave. Now she has gone to a better world than this, where there is no caste, religion, money, jealousy, pain, violence, or poverty. She is still speaking to me. I have died along with her. I have begun to spend more time with her now. The good deeds I am going to do in her name will be launched by her.”

Vijay Antony’s daughter died by suicide on September 19. Her death was sensationally covered by several media organisations. The insensitive coverage of the death, which included publishing the photo of the minor girl, revealing her identity, invading personal space, and probing the reasons for the death, was slammed by many.

Child rights organisation Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) objected to the coverage and reminded news channels about the law and ethics that prohibit disclosure of the identity of minors who are victims of any form of abuse or crime, including suicide, under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.