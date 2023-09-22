'My daughter was loving, brave': Vijay Antony to start charity initiative in her name

Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony who recently lost his 16-year-old daughter, announced that he will do charity in the name of his deceased daughter. In a statement issued on Thursday, September 21, the actor-music composer said, “My daughter was very loving and brave. Now she has gone to a better world than this, where there is no caste, religion, money, jealousy, pain, violence, or poverty. She is still speaking to me. I have died along with her. I have begun to spend more time with her now. The good deeds I am going to do in her name will be launched by her.”
Vijay Antony’s daughter died by suicide on September 19. Her death was sensationally covered by several media organisations. The insensitive coverage of the death, which included publishing the photo of the minor girl, revealing her identity, invading personal space, and probing the reasons for the death, was slammed by many.
Child rights organisation Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) objected to the coverage and reminded news channels about the law and ethics that prohibit disclosure of the identity of minors who are victims of any form of abuse or crime, including suicide, under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.
Besides urging the media to refrain from using the victim’s photo, TNCRW also asked them to respect the privacy and dignity of the deceased and her family, and not share any information that could identify her.
In response to the criticism, YouTube channel Behindwoods on Thursday issued an apology and announced that they will refrain from such coverage. “Going forward, we would like to inform you that we will no longer cover the homes or funeral ceremonies or the families of public personalities who have passed away. We sincerely realise and acknowledge that it is a time that their families and well-wishers need the privacy to grieve,” Behindwoods said in a statement.
The statement further added, “We will provide coverage only if there is an official public grievance ceremony arranged by the families of the bereaved. We apologise if anything done by our team members in the past has caused inconvenience or sorrow. We didn't intend to do that. We will focus on honouring the lives of those we have lost while strictly maintaining the dignity and privacy of their families.”
