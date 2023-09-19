Music director Vijay Antony’s daughter found dead, she was 16

The daughter of music director and actor Vijay Antony was found dead in her room in their house during the wee hours of Tuesday, September 19. The deceased, who was Vijay’s elder daughter, was 16 years old and was studying in class 12 in a private school in Chennai. The Teynampet police suspect a case of suicide and have registered an FIR for unnatural death. An investigation is underway.

According to reports, around 3 am on Tuesday, Vijay Antony looked inside the bedroom of his daughter, where he found her. They immediately rushed her to a private hospital, but she was declared dead.

Vijay Antony is a famous music composer, primarily working in the Tamil cinema industry. He has also directed and acted in films, as well as donned the roles of producer, lyricist, and editor. Vijay and his wife Fathima also run their own production house named Good Devil Productions. The couple have two daughters.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.