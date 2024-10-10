Murasoli Selvam, former editor of DMK mouthpiece, dies at 85

The DMK’s flag will be flown at half-mast for the next three days, the party announced.

Selvam had been appointed the editorial chief of Murasoli by former chief minister M Karunanidhi, who had often referred to the newspaper as his first child.

Writing under the pen name Silandhi, which translates to ‘spider,’ Selvam served the party through his editorial position in the Tamil daily. He was known as the first Tamil editor to have been reprimanded by the Bar of Legislative Assembly for violating its privileges.

Selvam is survived by his wife and daughter. Arrangements for his funeral are underway.