MS Subbulakshmi award for KJ Yesudas; Sai Pallavi, SJ Suryah, Anirudh among Kalaimamani recipients

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, September 24, announced the list of Kalaimamani awardees for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023, honouring 90 artistes across cinema, literature, theatre, and traditional art forms.

For 2021, those including SJ Suryah, actor Sai Pallavi, director Lingusamy, set designer M Jayakumar, and stunt master Super Subbarayan have been chosen.

In 2022, Vikram Prabhu, producer Jaya VC Guhanathan, lyricist Viveka, PRO ‘Diamond’ Babu, writer Santhakumari Sivakadatcham, and television actor Metti Oli Gayathri are among the awardees.

For 2023, the list includes music composer Anirudh Ravichander, Manikandan, George Maryan, singer Shwetha Mohan, choreographer Sandy, and PRO Nikkil Murukan.

The list also included the recipients of the Bharathiyar, MS Subbulakshmi, and Balasaraswati awards for which the state chooses recipients at the national level.

Playback legend KJ Yesudas will be honoured with the MS Subbulakshmi award for music, while Tamil scholar N Murugesa Pandian has been selected for the Bharathiyar award for literature. Padma Shri Muthukannammal has been chosen for the Balasaraswati award for dance.

The Tamil Isai Sangam, Chennai (Raja Annamalai Mandram) has been recognised as the best cultural organisation, while the MR Muthusamy Memorial Drama Troupe from Madurai has been named best theatre group. Both awards carry a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a shield.

The awards will be presented by the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram under the Department of Art and Culture.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will present the awards at a ceremony to be held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai in October.

Each Kalaimamani recipient will receive a three-sovereign gold medal and a certificate, while the national-level awardees will be given Rs 1 lakh and a gold medal.