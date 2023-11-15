More rains expected in Chennai, schools closed

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) in Chennai has said that the city will receive more rains on Wednesday, November 15. In lieu of this, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has declared that schools must remain closed. On Tuesday, Chennai received moderate to heavy rains, with Kodambakam logging the highest rainfall of 84.90 mm. Thiruvottiyur received almost the same with 84.30 mm.
Alandur area received 76.20mm and Adyar 74.40mm. Similarly Anna Nagar and Teynampet received 71.10mm and 70.20mm respectively.
According to the GCC, Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspected cooking centres in Gopalapuram and Giriappa Road following Tuesday’s rains and also said that as of now relief camps do not need to be set up, adding that the situation was being monitored. Additional Commissioner for Revenue and Finance Lalitha was also present during the inspection, the GCC further says.
Similarly Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Katta Ravi Teja undertook inspection of Egmore and Pantheon Road in the wake of Tuesday’s rains, the GCC has also said.
According to the RMC, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Pudukottai districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains on Wednesday. Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall in isolated areas.
Further, the RMC has issued a warning to fisherman saying that squally weather with wind speeds of 40 to 55 kmph is likely to prevail off the Tamil Nadu coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until November 18.