More rains expected in Chennai, schools closed

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) in Chennai has said that the city will receive more rains on Wednesday, November 15. In lieu of this, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has declared that schools must remain closed. On Tuesday, Chennai received moderate to heavy rains, with Kodambakam logging the highest rainfall of 84.90 mm. Thiruvottiyur received almost the same with 84.30 mm.

Alandur area received 76.20mm and Adyar 74.40mm. Similarly Anna Nagar and Teynampet received 71.10mm and 70.20mm respectively.