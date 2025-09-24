Moderate rain forecast for TN, Puducherry; heavy showers likely in hilly areas

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast moderate rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday, with heavy downpours likely in the hilly areas of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts on Thursday.

The weather office also reported that light showers could occur in Chennai later in the day. According to officials, thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall are expected in at least five southern districts -- Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and Tirunelveli. Residents in these regions have been advised to remain alert for sudden bursts of rain and possible waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The forecast comes after heavy overnight showers lashed Salem and Yercaud on Tuesday.

While bright sunshine prevailed in Yercaud and nearby regions through the morning hours, the skies opened up after nightfall, bringing intense rain with thunder and lightning.

The downpour inundated several stretches of roads, leaving motorists struggling to navigate waterlogged streets. Commuters were forced to drive cautiously, while many households reported being confined indoors due to the sudden cloudburst. In Salem town, similar conditions were reported as heavy rain battered the city. Traffic snarls developed in key junctions, while stormwater drains overflowed in a few pockets.

The civic body deployed pumps and emergency staff to ease the flooding, though local residents said the intensity of the rain caught many by surprise.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also cautioned that isolated heavy rains are possible in the Western Ghats on Thursday, particularly in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore hill belts. These areas, prone to landslides and flash floods during intense rain spells, may face disruptions in road connectivity if the showers persist.

Officials emphasised that despite the wet spell, the rainfall remains within seasonal expectations for late September.

With the northeast monsoon still weeks away, the current weather is being attributed to changes in atmospheric circulation and local convection patterns.

Residents across the state have been advised to follow weather updates closely, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy showers, and take precautions against waterborne diseases that typically follow flooding.

The Meteorological Centre will continue to monitor developments and issue updates over the coming days.

