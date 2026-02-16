MMK seeks five seats in 2026, flags BJP growth as major concern

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The General Council of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), on Sunday, February 15, passed 19 resolutions, including a demand that the party be allotted five seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The party resolved to extend unconditional support to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and to work on the ground to ensure the victory of the DMK-led alliance, of which it is a constituent.

The first of the 19 resolutions reaffirmed unconditional support to the DMK in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. Other resolutions included a demand for the release of Muslim prisoners who have served over ten years of life imprisonment, and a call for a status report on the implementation of the 3.5% reservation for Muslims in educational institutions and government employment.

The reservation policy was introduced in 2007. The General Council further demanded that the quota be increased from 3.5% to 5%.

Among the other resolutions passed was a demand to include Urdu in the list of languages eligible for the Semmozhi Literary Award announced by the Tamil Nadu government this year. The council also sought statehood for Puducherry and called for the removal of the “history sheeter” designation for individuals accused of crimes but not convicted, or those who have been acquitted.

The party also condemned the alleged mass deletion of voters during the Special Intensive Revision process, criticised the Union Budget for failing to adequately address the State’s needs, and demanded the repeal of the National Education Policy 2020.

MMK cadre expressed deep concern over what they described as growing communalism in the State and the increasing influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly in the context of the Thiruparankundram controversy.

“This election is more important than previous ones the State has faced. The Sangh Parivar has tried to replicate incidents like the Babri Masjid demolition in Tamil Nadu as well. However, the DMK government effectively and firmly blocked these efforts,” said Sheikh Abdulah, a cadre from Madurai. Many party workers described the DMK as the most effective force to counter the Sangh Parivar.

When asked about actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), most cadre expressed scepticism about the party’s political direction.

“Vijay is still inexperienced. He is saying many things, but the DMK is a legacy party that can be trusted to deliver, especially against the BJP. Vijay is new, and we do not know whether he will be able to deliver,” said Shadullah.

“He used to criticise the BJP strongly, but that has now been toned down. He is also unclear about his principles and policy positions. We are unable to clearly discern the party’s policies,” said Nasir.

Another cadre, Sirajuddin from Tiruchi, alleged that TVK could indirectly benefit the BJP. “TVK appears to have been formed in a way that could split votes from the DMK and indirectly help the BJP. Vijay seems to want to directly become Chief Minister. Vijayakanth also started a party, but his case was different — he had long been involved with public service. Someone who has been acting for 30 years suddenly wanting to become Chief Minister raises questions,” he said.

He also criticised TVK’s handling of the Karur stampede incident. “An unfortunate incident occurred. Instead of taking responsibility and addressing it constructively, he chose to accuse others,” he added.

Cadre also expressed doubts about the AIADMK’s reliability. “During Jayalalithaa’s tenure, it was a strong government. After her death, the party weakened,” said one cadre, adding that the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP is a matter of concern.

“It is clear from incidents in northern States ruled by the BJP that minorities, including Muslims, are being targeted. We cannot support the AIADMK as long as it remains allied with the BJP,” said Umar, another cadre from Tiruchi.

At the same time, he noted that several governance issues need attention. “Law and order must be strengthened. Drug trafficking continues to be a serious problem. There is a perception that influential individuals escape easily while poor citizens are disproportionately affected. Whoever forms the government must address these issues for the State’s development,” he said.