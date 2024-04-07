MK Stalin proposes new cricket stadium in Coimbatore; Annamalai calls it ‘joke’

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, April 7, announced that the Tamil Nadu government would construct a new cricket stadium in Coimbatore if the DMK wins the Lok Sabha seat. Referring to an earlier announcement by Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, Stalin said, “We will take efforts to establish a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Coimbatore, with the active participation of the sports loving people of Coimbatore. As highlighted by our Minister TRB Rajaa, this stadium aims to be Tamil Nadu's second international-standard cricket venue after Chennai's iconic MAC [MA Chidambaram] stadium. Our government and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin are committed to nurturing talent and enhancing sports infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.”

TRB Rajaa’s announcement mentioned that the proposed stadium could be a “net zero stadium” to boost the local cricket ecosystem. The Minister also said that the stadium will have small turf grounds and will serve as a “beacon of green innovation, water-conservation, and climate consciousness.”