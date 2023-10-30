MK Stalin, OPS, Annamalai pay tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar on 116th birth anniversary

Politicians across Tamil Nadu paid tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, Thevar caste leader and freedom fighter, on his 116th birth anniversary. Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram on Monday, October 30, and garlanded a life-sized statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar. He was accompanied by other senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders including Palanivel Thiagrajan (PTR), P Moorthy, and G Thalapathi. The DMK functionaries were accompanied by the Mayor of Madurai, Indrani Pon Vasanth.

Taking to social media, DMK MP Kanimozhi also paid her tributes to Muthuramalinga Thevar and noted, “Let us remember the achievements of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, who was at the forefront of the Indian freedom struggle and strove for social harmony.”