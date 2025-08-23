‘Ministers cannot run governments from jail’: Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Constitutional (130th Amendment) Bill was opposed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam because Chief Minister MK Stalin’s actions were “black deeds”. Introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 20, the Bill proposes to oust any minister who has been imprisoned for 30 days or more.

Speaking at the south regional meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s booth workers in Tirunelveli, Shah called the DMK government in Tamil Nadu the most corrupt government in the country.

Amit Shah landed in Tamil Nadu on Friday, August 22, for the meeting with booth level workers from the five southern districts of Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi in preparation for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The meeting

is the first in a set of seven regional meetings planned by the BJP in preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking of the proposed legislation to remove incarcerated ministers, he said that the Bills bar individuals convicted and sentenced to jail from continuing to hold public office. He called it a landmark reform aimed at ensuring accountability and ethical governance. "This Bill is a guarantee that those who face criminal convictions cannot misuse power. Stalin has no qualification to criticise such a law," Shah said.

He also said “[DMK leaders] Senthil Balaji and Ponmudi stayed in jail for eight months. Can you run governments from jail? Should they run the government from jail? The DMK calls it a black Bill. Stalin cannot call it a black bill because he commits black deeds.”

The Home Minister also likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a king, stating “According to Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural, an ideal king is one who has a strong fort, an army, loving subjects, and money. PM Modi is the realisation of that ideal king,” he said.

He announced that senior BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan had been nominated as the NDA candidate for the Vice President. Amit Shah went on to say that it was the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that had selected a Tamil-native for Vice Presidential (VP) candidate. "It was also the NDA that gave India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as President, further proving our respect for Tamil Nadu's legacy," he added.

Concluding his address, Shah declared that the BJP-AIADMK alliance was poised to secure 39% of the vote share in Tamil Nadu and form the next government in the state. "The alliance will sweep the state and bring a people-centric government," he said.

With inputs from IANS.