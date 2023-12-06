Minister Sekar Babu blocked by protesters in North Chennai

Residents in the Vannarapettai region of Chennai laid siege to Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) PK Sekar Babu on Wednesday, December 6, demanding that water be cleared in their area immediately. The protesters said their area was inundated to the hip level with water, which has not been drained or pumped out even two days after the rains stopped. Chennai witnessed a heavy spell of rain on December 3 and 4 due to the cyclonic storm Michaung. Though the rains stopped during the wee hours of Tuesday, the city is still reeling from the floods.
Minister Sekar Babu was visiting Vannarapettai to monitor flood relief works and assess the situation, when the public gathered around him demanding to take action. Several areas in the northern part of Chennai, including Lalagunda and Seenivasapuram, are still waterlogged with hip-level stagnated water. North Chennai houses a significant working class population.
Earlier in the day, more than 100 residents of Shanthi Nagar in Vyasarpadi sat on the road in , stating that no elected representatives visited the area. They also pointed out that no steps were taken to pump out the stagnated water. Residents of Old Washermenpet also staged a similar protest demanding to clear the water and to reinstate power connections.
Meanwhile, speaking to TNM, Mayor Priya Rajan denied allegations that north Chennai is being discriminated against. She said the entire administration is involved in rescue and rehabilitation efforts without any discrimination. “No place has been abandoned. The Chief Minister is very concerned that the public should not be affected at any cost. So we are all focused on it,” she said.