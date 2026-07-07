Minister Keerthana under fire for remarks on schoolgirl’s English before classmates

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Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana has found herself at the centre of a political storm after a video showed her testing a government school student's English proficiency during an inspection, before remarking that the child was unable to answer even a simple question. The exchange triggered sharp criticism, with opposition parties and child rights activists accusing the minister of publicly humiliating the student instead of encouraging her.
The video was recorded during Keerthana's visit to a government girls' high school near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, on July 2, as part of an official inspection.
In the video, the minister is seen asking a girl student in English, "What's your father?" When the student remains silent, Keerthana turns to the teacher and says the child is unable to answer even a simple question. She then asks the teacher to continue the interaction in English.
The teacher encourages the student to answer whatever she knows. When the question is repeated, the student responds by stating her father's name. The teacher then rephrases the question as what is her “father’s profession”, following which the student answers correctly.
Referring to the exchange, Keerthana says students are often encouraged to memorise lessons instead of understanding concepts.
"We make students mug up things without ensuring they understand them. I have experienced this myself," she says, recalling that she studied in a government-aided school.
She adds that while some students understand concepts, many rely on rote learning, particularly those seated on the last bench. Pointing towards the classroom, she remarks, "Will you ask the last bench?", suggesting that students sitting at the back may not have been able to respond similarly.
The minister also asks teachers to involve more non-governmental organisations in conducting spoken English classes, saying, "English will give you confidence when you go out into the external world."
The video soon drew criticism from political leaders across party lines.
Former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the purpose of a school inspection was to encourage students and teachers, "not stubbornly insisting that only one view is right."
Criticising the minister's remarks about last bench students, he said, "Those who label children as last bench should stay away from schools. Do not create an inferiority complex among students."
Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin termed the minister's conduct "shocking, disgusting and grossly insensitive".
"Our responsibility is to instill confidence in children, not shatter their self-confidence," he said, adding that Keerthana should first learn how to interact with students and "when cameras should be kept away". He also urged her to stop using schoolchildren for publicity and social media reels.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also criticised the inspection, calling it an "excess" committed in the name of official inspections. He urged Chief Minister Vijay to issue clear guidelines to ministers on conducting inspections and sought action against Keerthana, alleging that government school students had been used as props for publicity.
The incident also drew criticism from child rights activists.
A Devanayan, child rights activist and co-convener of TN Child Rights Watch (TNCRW), the episode a violation of child rights. "Such behaviour is against the best interests and dignity of the child. If the child drops out of school due to embarrassment, will the minister take responsibility?" he asked.
Responding to the criticism, Keerthana denied allegations that she had mocked the student and said that she herself studied in a government school. "I made mistakes, I learnt, and I am still learning. I am not ashamed of that," she said.
"My goal is to create an environment where a government school student and a Tamil-medium student can stand confidently on any stage," she said. She also questioned her critics, asking how many of them had enrolled their own children in government schools or Tamil-medium institutions.