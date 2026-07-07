Minister Keerthana under fire for remarks on schoolgirl’s English before classmates

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Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana has found herself at the centre of a political storm after a video showed her testing a government school student's English proficiency during an inspection, before remarking that the child was unable to answer even a simple question. The exchange triggered sharp criticism, with opposition parties and child rights activists accusing the minister of publicly humiliating the student instead of encouraging her.

The video was recorded during Keerthana's visit to a government girls' high school near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, on July 2, as part of an official inspection.

In the video, the minister is seen asking a girl student in English, "What's your father?" When the student remains silent, Keerthana turns to the teacher and says the child is unable to answer even a simple question. She then asks the teacher to continue the interaction in English.

The teacher encourages the student to answer whatever she knows. When the question is repeated, the student responds by stating her father's name. The teacher then rephrases the question as what is her “father’s profession”, following which the student answers correctly.

Referring to the exchange, Keerthana says students are often encouraged to memorise lessons instead of understanding concepts.

"We make students mug up things without ensuring they understand them. I have experienced this myself," she says, recalling that she studied in a government-aided school.

She adds that while some students understand concepts, many rely on rote learning, particularly those seated on the last bench. Pointing towards the classroom, she remarks, "Will you ask the last bench?", suggesting that students sitting at the back may not have been able to respond similarly.

The minister also asks teachers to involve more non-governmental organisations in conducting spoken English classes, saying, "English will give you confidence when you go out into the external world."

The video soon drew criticism from political leaders across party lines.

Former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the purpose of a school inspection was to encourage students and teachers, "not stubbornly insisting that only one view is right."

Criticising the minister's remarks about last bench students, he said, "Those who label children as last bench should stay away from schools. Do not create an inferiority complex among students."