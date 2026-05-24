Minister Keerthana reacts to criticism of her response on Coimbatore child assault-murder

A day earlier, while addressing the media, journalists sought her response to the horrific sexual assault and asked what action would be taken. The Minister, however, declined to answer, saying the occasion was meant to address “administrative-related” issues. “We can talk about political related issues later,” she said. When journalists persisted, she responded: “Whatever decision the leader [Vijay] takes, it will be right.”

Her alleged indifference to the sexual assault of a minor subsequently drew criticism and trolling on social media.

In her statement, the Minister said the appalling incident had caused her immense pain. She added that the TVK government led by Vijay had immediately ordered swift action and that two accused were arrested within 24 hours. The primary accused was identified as Karthi, a daily wage worker.

According to IGP Ramya, the girl went missing on May 21. Police said Karthi (33), an acquaintance of the family, kidnapped and assaulted the child before killing her in a coconut grove near a pond in Kannampalayam town. Police further alleged that Mohanraj aided and abetted the crime.

During the arrest operation, Karthi was found hiding in a multi-storey building. After noticing the police, he allegedly attempted to flee by jumping off the building and sustained fractures to his left leg and arm.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage, with many demanding strict action against the accused.