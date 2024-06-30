Medical camps held in Chennai after boy dies of alleged water contamination

A 11-year-old boy from Bihar, residing in Chennai died on Saturday, June 29, at the Egmore Children’s hospital after reportedly consuming contaminated drinking water or food. His sister is also undergoing treatment for stomach illness.

Yuvaraj, the victim, and his sibling Meera Kumari were admitted to the Egmore Children’s hospital on Thursday with complaints of diarrhoea and vomiting. The minors along with their parents who are construction workers, came to Chennai earlier in June, from Bihar. Both the children complained of stomach pain, diarrhoea and vomiting on Thursday and were admitted to the Egmore Children’s Hospital on Thursday, June 27. Yuvraj however, succumbed to the illness on Saturday and his mortal remains have been sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for postmortem.

After Yuvaraj’s death, the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, along with officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSAI) and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) conducted an initial inquiry. The CMWSSB ran tests on the water samples collected from the locality.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, told the media on Saturday that from 250 places in and around Saidapet water samples were collected and that the water reports didn’t indicate contamination. “However, if the chlorine content is less in water during monsoons, such incidents may occur. To improve the chlorine content, CMWSSB is taking action. Medical camps are being held over the weekend to tend to others who may have complaints of diarrhoea or vomiting.” He added that the children had reportedly had food and water at their parent’s workplace- a construction site and that GCC medical camps will be held at construction sites in the locality on Sunday, June 30.

“The deceased minor’s sister is in stable condition. The government will decide the next course of action once the cause of the minor’s death is ascertained from the postmortem,” he said.