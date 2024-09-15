Me Too-accused Vairamuthu wants Hema Committee-like body in all cinema industries

In a statement that has left many baffled, Me Too-accused popular Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu has said that an investigative body like the Hema Committee, must be set up in all large industries including the Tamil film industry. Vairamuthu was speaking to media persons at the CPI(M)’s Chennai office on September 14, when he said, “I think that a committee similar to the Hema Committee, should be formed in each important industry, across states. Women in the country are yearning for security not just in film industries, but in all professions. Women are exploited and subjected to sexual harassment everywhere.”

Vairamuthu was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women from the film and music industries, including well-known singers Chinmayi Sripaada and Bhuvana Seshan and independent musician Sindhuja Rajaram. All three survivors have previously spoken to TNM about their traumatic experiences. However, no action has been taken against Vairamuthu, while the survivors have faced backlash.

Further, Vairamuthu continues to be felicitated at various events by political parties including the ruling-DMK with whom he enjoys a long-standing friendship. In 2018, the lyricst had dismissed the Me Too movement as “ fashionable ”. It must be noted that at the press meet, journalists asked his opinion on the Hema Committee report rather than on the accusations against him.

Irked by Vairamuthu’s comments on the Hema Committee, Chinmayi said in a statement: “Anywhere else this Tamilian Harvey Weinstein would be investigated at the very least. Gangrape cases have evidence fudged and dont get justice in our country so wishing for justice is too much in India.” The singer was comparing Vairamuthu to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, currently serving two jail sentences of 23 years and 16 years for abusing at least 80 women in the industry over a period of 30 years.

Chinmayi also added, “Almost 20 women have named Vairamuthu, yet the shamelessness to platform him requires a special wiring.”