MDMK ends nine-year alliance with DMK, says poll alliance will be decided later

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The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Saturday, June 27, resolved to end its nine-year alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), marking the end of its association with the latter in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

The resolution was passed at the party's general council meeting in Chennai. In its resolution, the MDMK said it had joined the SPA in 2017 and remained on an ideological basis to prevent the communal forces from gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu and to protect the core principles of the Dravidian movement.

The party also claimed that there were efforts to bring the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to power despite the party winning only 47 seats, which it said ran contrary to the people's mandate.

It also added that a decision on its electoral alliance would be taken at the time of elections.

The MDMK also reiterated its opposition to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project and rejected suggestions for constituting a new tribunal on the Cauvery dispute, arguing that such a move would weaken Tamil Nadu's legal position.

It further called on the Union government to abolish the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) nationwide, citing student suicides linked to the examination. If that was not possible, the party demanded that Tamil Nadu be exempted from NEET.

The party also passed a resolution congratulating the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The decision follows a week of public criticism by MDMK general secretary Vaiko over the party’s experience in the DMK-led alliance.

Speaking at a meeting in Virudhunagar earlier this week, Vaiko said the MDMK has compromised its self-respect to remain in the alliance for nearly nine years.

He also criticised the DMK’s decision to make MDMK candidates contest in the 2026 Assembly election on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol while other allies were allotted their own party symbols.

Earlier, MDMK general secretary Durai Vaiko had also described it as “unfortunate” that the party contested under the DMK’s symbol. However, he had said that any decision on the alliance would be taken collectively by the party's organisational bodies.

Ahead of the general council meeting, the party’s high-level committee met on Friday to finalise the resolutions.

Reports suggest that while Vaiko attended the general body meeting, principal secretary Durai Vaiko and the party’s two MLAs — TM Rajendran (Kadayanallur) and R Senthil Selvan (Sirkazhi) — did not participate.

The MDMK had contested four constituencies in the 2026 Assembly election on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol and won two seats.