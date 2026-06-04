Massive fire at Pallikaranai dump yard guts over 100 seized vehicles, smoke chokes south Chennai

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A major fire broke out at the Pallikaranai dump yard on Thursday, triggering panic across parts of south Chennai after the blaze spread to a nearby vehicle holding area and destroyed more than 100 seized automobiles.

Thick black smoke billowing from the site covered large stretches of Pallikaranai, Velachery and neighbouring localities, disrupting traffic and causing concern among residents.

The fire is believed to have originated within the sprawling dump yard before rapidly spreading to an adjacent area where hundreds of seized vehicles had been parked.

Within minutes, flames engulfed several rows of automobiles, turning many of them into charred shells. The affected vehicles were reportedly kept on land under the control of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Eyewitnesses said towering flames and dense smoke could be seen from several kilometres away. The intensity of the blaze increased as combustible materials inside the dump yard fuelled the fire, making containment efforts difficult during the initial stages.

As the fire spread through the vehicle storage area, authorities rushed emergency response teams to the scene. Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived with multiple fire tenders and launched an extensive firefighting operation.

Water tankers were also deployed to support efforts to prevent the flames from spreading further to nearby locations.

The thick smoke generated by the blaze drifted across several residential and commercial areas, creating visibility issues and causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

Many motorists travelling along the busy Medavakkam–Velachery corridor experienced severe delays as traffic movement slowed considerably due to the smoke-filled atmosphere.

Officials worked for several hours to bring the situation under control and prevent the fire from reaching additional sections of the dump yard and vehicle parking area.

While no casualties or injuries were immediately reported, the incident resulted in significant property loss, with more than 100 vehicles suffering extensive damage.

Authorities have begun assessing the extent of the destruction and are compiling details of the affected vehicles. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine how the blaze started and whether any safety lapses contributed to the incident.

The Pallikaranai dump yard has witnessed fire incidents in the past, raising renewed concerns about fire safety and waste management practices at the site.