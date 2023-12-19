Mari Selvaraj says floods in Tamil Nadu brought unexpected disaster

Tamil filmmaker Mari Selvaraj has sought help for people living in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu that were severely affected due to the heavy rains over the past few days. Speaking to Puthiyathalaimurai on December 19, the maker of movies like Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan and Maamannan, who hailed from Tirunelveli, said, “This was a disaster that nobody expected. These are agricultural lands near water bodies. Some of the villages that are affected have been cut off. Because of this, it is a big challenge to go inside and rescue them. The people are sitting on buildings and trees, so finding them and then taking the boats to rescue them is difficult. We have been carrying out rescues as much as we can through the night.”

The director also visited villages in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli that were affected by the heavy rains along with Tamil Nadu’s Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Mari Selvaraj pointed out how there are several villages that are completely cut off and there is no way of accessing them through boats. He said, “There are places that even boats could not go. There are 15-20 villages that have been completely cut off. They are living without food and have no means of communication as well. We would get some messages from them occasionally and that’s how we know that they are okay.”