Male relative murders Tamil Nadu college student for refusing to marry him

Jeevitha, a first year college student in Natrampalli from Thirupathur district in Tamil Nadu was murdered on Saturday, October 14 after she turned down a male relative who wanted to marry her. The perpetrator, Charanraj, was the victim’s maternal uncle or ‘thai mama’. Consanguine marriages between such relations is customary in some Tamil communities. Natrampalli police told TNM that Charanraj had been harassing Jeevitha to marry him, but she had refused. Charanraj then went to the victim’s home where he slit her throat and killed her, police said.

Charanraj was apprehended on Sunday morning by the police after a tip off from locals that he’d taken refuge in a tea shop. The Natrampalli police further told TNM that the perpetrator had ingested poison and is currently under treatment at the Krishnagiri Government Hospital.

According to reports, Jeevitha’s mother was also opposed to the marriage as Charanraj had a previous criminal record.